Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.85 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,245.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.55 or 0.03140839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00376151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.20 or 0.01040481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.80 or 0.00434768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.00371543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00249838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022701 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

