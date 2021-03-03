Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.50

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 6384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $11,030,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

