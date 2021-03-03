Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Down 9%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares were down 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 6,933,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 27,531,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.