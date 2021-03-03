AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 5.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 1,555,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,071,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.75.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

