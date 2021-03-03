Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

