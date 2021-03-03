AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $235.20

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 235.20 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 18,090 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.20. The company has a market cap of £63.58 million and a P/E ratio of -362.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.