AdEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00781241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00034126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

