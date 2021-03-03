Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

