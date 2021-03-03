Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,238.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,238 ($42.30) and last traded at GBX 3,200 ($41.81), with a volume of 467104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,127 ($40.85).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,985.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,841.96. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

