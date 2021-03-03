Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,321.33 ($30.33).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON ADM traded down GBX 33.23 ($0.43) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,166.77 ($41.37). 690,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,201. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,238 ($42.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,985.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,841.96.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.