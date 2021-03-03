Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $523.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $523.00 to $523.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

ADBE traded down $14.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.77. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 55.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

