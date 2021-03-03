Adshares Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,612,539 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

Adshares Coin Trading

