Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,616 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Advance Auto Parts worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

