Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

