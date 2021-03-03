Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

