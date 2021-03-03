Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $228.54

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 228.54 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 241.50 ($3.16). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 221,647 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £484.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.54.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.