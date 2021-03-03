Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,689,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

