Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4,327.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,502 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

