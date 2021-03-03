ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CXRXF remained flat at $$16.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. ADVANZ PHARMA has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $826.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

