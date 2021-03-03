Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of ADVM opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 80.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

