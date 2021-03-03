AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,631,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 84.76% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWUS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.