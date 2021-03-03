Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,508 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $65.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

