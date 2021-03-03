Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,719.09 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 24,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $1,181,822.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,883 shares of company stock worth $11,572,334. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

