Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

