Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 514.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $517.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.85 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $547.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

