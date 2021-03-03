Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9,070.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms have commented on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,870 shares of company stock worth $9,161,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

