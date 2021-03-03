Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 232.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,956 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.63, for a total value of $554,780.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,050 shares of company stock worth $74,166,835. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $284.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.83 and its 200-day moving average is $260.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.