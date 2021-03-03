Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $354.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,195 shares of company stock worth $41,611,355. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

