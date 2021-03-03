Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after buying an additional 743,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 282,452 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 287,532 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 532,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

