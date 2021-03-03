Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 23,527 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 286.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

