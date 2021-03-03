Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,279 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $77.11.

