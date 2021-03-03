Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 737 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

