Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 963 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,475.57 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,472.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,344.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

