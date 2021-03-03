AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Position Reduced by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of AECOM worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AECOM by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. 15,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $60.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

