Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

The Fly

