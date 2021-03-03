Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

