Aeon (AEON) Hits Market Cap of $6.16 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $13,962.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.00433868 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

