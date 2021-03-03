AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the January 28th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEOJF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. AEON Financial Service has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.00.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd. provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

