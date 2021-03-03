AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.81% of AeroVironment worth $79,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

