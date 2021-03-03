Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Down 6.3%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 6,391,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 24,082,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

