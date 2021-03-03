Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.00 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 157.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 378,118,484 coins and its circulating supply is 332,297,540 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

