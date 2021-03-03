Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.35. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 162,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

