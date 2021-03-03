Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,316. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

