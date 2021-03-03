Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,316. Aflac has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

