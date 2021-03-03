AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.