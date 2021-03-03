AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

