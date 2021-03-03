AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

