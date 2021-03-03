AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AIBRF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

