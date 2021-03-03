AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the January 28th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.7 days.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

