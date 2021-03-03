AidCoin Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 66.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $631,399.26 and $899.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00777980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

